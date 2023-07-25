Proposed Binghamton Hometown Heroes project seeking committee members and sponsors

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Veterans’ Center is looking for sponsors and committee members for its “Greater Binghamton Hometown Heroes” banner campaign.

The banners would honor servicemen and women by providing a living tribute created for the community to recognize and honor local residents who are currently serving, or veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Each banner would be in honor of a specific person and include their name, branch of service and photo.

As organizers look to get the project approved by the City of Binghamton, they are looking to form a committee of support.

“Anyone that’s on the committee could help with anything from locating possible funding sources to administration with the application process to just promoting the program in general,” said Veteran Outreach Program Specialist at the Binghamton Veterans’ Center Jason Davis.

The organization is looking to get a committee established in the immediate future.

“We want to get the committee established as quickly as possible so we can go to the City of Binghamton and say this is what we’re looking to do, these are the agencies and people we have that are willing to support the program,” said Davis. “Then possibly on Veteran’s Day, we’d love to have a kickoff event.”

The proposed project would look to add these banners to high-traffic areas in the city including Chenango Street near the Veteran’s Center and State Street near Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

