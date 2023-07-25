Road closure notice for Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Village of Johnson City Department of Public Works posted a road notice for Wednesday.

On July 26, there will be a road closure on North Broad Street. Traffic will be affected from Brocton Street to North Street.

Along with that, Carlton Street will be closed from North Broad Street to North Baldwin Street for water line work from 7 to 9 a.m.

The Village of Johnson City asks you plan travel accordingly.

