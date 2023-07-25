Study: Children from wealthy families more than twice as likely to attend elite universities

Children from the wealthiest families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities.
Children from the wealthiest families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Children from wealthy families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities than those from middle-class families with comparables SAT and ACT scores, according to research conducted by Opportunity Insights, a group of Harvard researchers and policy analysts studying inequality.

They looked at eight Ivy League universities in addition to Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago. They also analyzed anonymous admissions data linked to income tax records and SAT and ACT scores and defined the top 1% as having an income over $611,000.

They say multiple factors drove the advantage like preference for legacy admissions, weight placed on nonacademic credentials and athletic recruitment.

The study found attending one of the elite institutions has long-lasting effects like increasing students’ chances of reaching the top 1% of income by 60%, almost doubling the likelihood of attending an elite graduate school and tripling their chances of getting employed at a prestigious firm.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
Freon leak prompts emergency response to Aldi in Vestal
Sheriff announces arrests for contraband, breaking items at Broome County jail
Several agencies help put out fire in West Corners
Binghamton High School students help prepare housing for incoming refugees

Latest News

UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike...
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union...
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story