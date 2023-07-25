Wolfe Park opens with renovations for 1st time since Summer 2021

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Wolfe Park in the Town of Chenango has reopened to hikers after devasting damages from flooding in Summer 2021.

The project was funded by a $75,000 Broome County Small Community Grant. The money allowed the county to fix the flood damage as well as create new trails in coordination with local hiking groups.

Chenango Town Supervisor Jo Anne Klenovic told 12 News that the flood damage was so severe that portions of the terrain washed down to Front Street, trees were uprooted and trails were impassable leading to the closure of the park for more than a year.

“It was devastating to the park the infrastructure was ruined and we had to start from square one,” said Klenovic. “So, with that we had companies from our own town come in with rocks, gravel and sand to rebuild the creek beds, hills and the trails.”

A new bridge was also installed to make the entrance to the park safe and also accessible to emergency crews.

$30,000 was saved by using recycled steel from the Broome County Public Works Department. The total cost of the project was $68,000.

