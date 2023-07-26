Broome-Tioga BOCES staff leads community school work sessions for area school districts

By Brianna Warrant
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES staff is holding four days of community school work strategy sessions for school districts around the region. Participating districts include the Vestal, Binghamton, Union-Endicott, Chenango Valley and Windsor school districts.

These sessions are instructional programs led by National Center for Community Schools Client Engagement Associate Jorge Blau. District administrators, community school counselors and social workers from each district meet with BOCES staff and use strategic planning to set a mission and vision for the next school year and also five years from now.

Broome-Tioga BOCES took over the community school program from Binghamton University.

Regional Coordinator for Broome-Tioga BOCES Marissa Derrick said she wants the community to be able to trust their respected school district as a safe and trusted resource.

“Community schools is bringing together our families, our district administrators, our teachers, our students, into working collaboratively and to establish a community for everyone involved,” said Derrick. “We want to break down barriers for learning so that everybody has an equal opportunity for learning. We want our families to feel like no matter what district they are in or what community, they know they can go to the school to get what they need.”

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chris Murdock said their goal is to make their school district the hub of the community.

“We have seven coordinators, one in each building and their goal is to connect our families to the school, bring them in, get them whatever resources they need, find out what some of those barriers are and do a needs assessment,” said Murdock. “This will make us be able to start to change that culture.”

Murdock also said this program will not only support the whole child but the entire community as well.

“We want our community to come to us, we want to be the center of our community, we want that trust from our community,” said Murdock. “We want them to be able to trust in us so we can give them whatever they need to help their child be successful, to help our community be successful.”

