Buffalo Bills open up preseason training camp in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Buffalo Bills’ training camp is back at St. John Fisher University for another season, and on opening day, the fans were out in force to catch a glimpse of this year’s squad and to see their favorite players up close.

The Bills are coming off a 13-3 season in which they lost in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. On Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott gave some player updates, stating that Damar Hamlin is fully recovered and that they would follow his pace. In addition, linebacker Von Miller says he hopes to be fully recovered by the start of the season after tearing his ACL the previous year.

After the departure of Leslie Frazier, McDermott will be in charge of the defense this season. On offense, quarterback Josh Allen threw for nearly 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions last season. He believes training camp is comparable but still distinct from OTAs, and it feels nice to be back at camp and ready to go full throttle.

“Having the fans back here being at St. John Fisher, I love camp, I love hanging with the guys, I love developing that comradery and developing that team chemistry” Allen said. “I think it’s a huge crucial piece of developing a winning culture and sustaining a winning culture here and I think that the organization does such a good job with that.”

The Bills will keep at it until their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

