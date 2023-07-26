Buffalo Bills open up preseason training camp in Rochester

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) gestures to fans during practice at the NFL...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) gestures to fans during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Wednesday, July 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By WBNG Staff
Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Buffalo Bills’ training camp is back at St. John Fisher University for another season, and on opening day, the fans were out in force to catch a glimpse of this year’s squad and to see their favorite players up close.

The Bills are coming off a 13-3 season in which they lost in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. On Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott gave some player updates, stating that Damar Hamlin is fully recovered and that they would follow his pace. In addition, linebacker Von Miller says he hopes to be fully recovered by the start of the season after tearing his ACL the previous year.

After the departure of Leslie Frazier, McDermott will be in charge of the defense this season. On offense, quarterback Josh Allen threw for nearly 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions last season. He believes training camp is comparable but still distinct from OTAs, and it feels nice to be back at camp and ready to go full throttle.

“Having the fans back here being at St. John Fisher, I love camp, I love hanging with the guys, I love developing that comradery and developing that team chemistry” Allen said. “I think it’s a huge crucial piece of developing a winning culture and sustaining a winning culture here and I think that the organization does such a good job with that.”

The Bills will keep at it until their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers minor injuries after truck and motorcycle crash
Police: Man shot in back in Binghamton
Police: Man shot in back in Binghamton
Structure fire in Lockwood
Structure burnt to the ground after fire in Tioga County
No injuries reported in Vestal house fire
Windsor Town Fair makes a 2nd return

Latest News

Binghamton's Tyson Kirkby holds in the puck in the second period of a Federal Prospects Hockey...
Binghamton Black Bears announce new lease agreement to keep team at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena through 2026-2027
Akira Kopec
Binghamton softball’s Akira Kopec spends summer with USA women’s baseball team
SUNY Morrisville's new black turf
SUNY Morrisville athletics debuts new black turf field
Tommy Dempsey named Seton Catholic’s new boys’ basketball head coach