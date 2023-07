VESTAL (WBNG) -- No injuries were reported in a house fire that broke out in Vestal Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 339 Torrance Ave. for the blaze around 4 p.m.

Officials said the fire was confined to the room of origin. The house sustained fire and water damage.

