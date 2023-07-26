‘Golden Artist Colors’ celebrates new watercolor formula during ‘World Watercolor Month’

NEW BERLIN, NY (WBNG) -- On the outskirts of New Berlin rests a massive white factory. On the inside, it’s colorful and full of paint: That’s “Golden Artist Colors.”

Golden Artist Colors has been around since 1980 and started out of a 900-square-foot barn by Sam Golden, a paint-maker from Manhattan. Golden retired from paint-making but realized he doesn’t enjoy typical retirement activities like fishing or golfing. So, he decided to take up paint-making again but this time with his wife Adele, son Mark, daughter-in-law Barbara and partner Chuck Kelly.

“Every week, I’d drive down to New York City, meet with artists, drop off samples and ask them if they like the paints to give me some names of other people,” said Golden Artist Colors CEO Mark Golden. “If they didn’t like the paints, I’d ask them what they like, and that really started the venture of custom paints for artists.”

Golden Artists Colors faced incredible financial hardships when the business first started. Now, the business has grown exponentially and offers unique colors to artists along with the opportunity for artists to place custom color orders.

“So much of that richness comes from artists sharing what they like to see,” Golden said.

Golden Artist Colors also created a unique formula watercolor. Golden noted the difference between their watercolor and others is a binder called “aquazol” that’s used by conservators. This has allowed them to put more pigment in the paints and make them stronger.

“We believe we’ve developed the first modern watercolor after almost a millennium of artists using traditional watercolor,” Golden said.

The paint factory also gives back to the art community. Golden noted that they have donated tons of paint to artists who are in need of materials or to those who have lost their studios due to natural disasters.

Golden has been with the business for a little more than 42 years. His favorite part has always been interacting with the artists.

“We get to make paint, and it’s not an exaggeration, for some of the most talented and creative people in the world,” Golden said.

Golden Artists Colors is always offering public tours of the factory. If you’d like to learn more, visit the link here.

