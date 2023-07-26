Greater Binghamton Airport sees recent demolition, future construction

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) - Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul came to the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) to announce BGM was a recipient of $32 million via the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.

“We also had some federal and other state funding in that,” said Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner. “After that, we actually immediately went and started soliciting an additional funding source through the Building Infrastructure Law, which is on the federal level. We received $7 million earlier this year for that to include in this entire project.”

The latest focus at BGM is a three-part project.

“The terminal project is the main bulk of that,” said Heefner. “The two sub-projects are our parking revenue control system and then also our Customs & Border Protection building.”

When it comes to the General Aviation Customs & Border Protection facility, physical changes are in the works. The prior maintenance building has been torn down in recent days.

“One thing that Greater Binghamton Airport has had for a long time is Customs & Border Protection,” said Heefner. “Not a lot of people know about it, but the people that use it are extremely grateful for it. It’s one of those services that allows us to bring international traffic through general aviation. So not your scheduled commercial service, but your general aviation traffic gets to come through our airport.”

Now, Heefner said the Customs & Border Protection will be state-of-the-art, up to standards and further help the local economy.

“Our current customs facility is located in the terminal building itself,” said Heefner. “The new requirements are a lot larger, and they have more intricate components to it.”

Looking ahead, if all goes according to plan, Heefner said the future building will be out to bid in late fall. He then expects to start breaking ground next year.

Heefner said these three projects will help to set the stage for the airport for the next 20-plus years. All combined, Heefner said terminal, parking lot and the Customs & Border Protection facility upgrades add up to roughly $46.5 million.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.