Heat comes with storm chances Thursday

Tonight: Warm and breezy. Small chance of a passing shower or rumble. Low: 67-74

Thursday: 30% chance of rain early then a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Any storms could be strong to severe. Hot and humid. High: 80-87

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 64-69

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and some showers and perhaps a storm could develop. Winds increase and temperatures stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Winds increase Thursday with a chance of showers and storms. There will be dry periods through the day. High temperatures and severe storm chances will depend on clouds through the afternoon. If clouds linger longer, it keeps the instability in check and theoretically lowers the severe chances. If more sun develops, more instability builds up and storm chances would be higher. Primary threats will be damaging wind, hail and heavy rain.

Saturday there is some uncertainty with temperatures and rainfall. We’re keeping a 60% chance of some showers and storms in for now. The cold front that brings a pattern change arrives but it will remain muggy until late at night. Highs will be around 80.

Cooler, less humid air arrives Sunday and highs fall back into the 70s for a few days.

