Hottest days in July ahead

Some potential severe weather on Thursday
(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High: 83-89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Very mild. Low: 67-72.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, humid. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 82-90.

(WBNG)

Thursday Night: Showers early before clearing late. Low: 66-73.

Friday: Remain hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Heat values in the mid-90s. High: 91. Low: 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny and scattered thunderstorms.  Chance of rain 40%. High: 81. Low: 58.

Sunday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. Not as humid. High: 74. Low: 54.

Monday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. High: 76. Low: 55.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High: 78. Low: 57.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be hot and humid across the Southern Tier, with temperatures climbing to the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies. Dew points will be nearing the mid-60s. Overnight will see partly cloudy skies, and very mild temperatures, with lows only dropping into the upper-60s.

A strong shortwave will move across the region Thursday mid-morning throughout the afternoon. This will lead to some strong storms, with the potential of severe storms. As of right now, the region is under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather, with wind and hail the biggest threats, although there is a non-zero chance of a tornado in Delaware County. It will remain hot and muggy Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Friday is looking dry, but very hot and humid, with highs reaching the low-90s and dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s. Heat indices could be in the mid-to-upper 90s.

A front starts to pass through Friday night into Saturday, setting off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much more seasonable, with highs in the low-80s. A ridge will build in overhead starting Sunday and lasting into the start of next week. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs for all three days in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning strike in Madison County claims life of roofer
Girl, 10, opens Waverly’s only shaved ice business
Sheriff announces arrests for contraband, breaking items at Broome County jail
Several agencies help put out fire in West Corners
Road closure notice for Johnson City

Latest News

Heat gets ready to arrive
Heat is getting ready to pay us a visit
Heat getting ready to pay us a visit
Hot and humid conditions on tap for the rest of the week
Hot and humid conditions on tap for the rest of the week