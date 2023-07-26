Hottest days in July ahead

Today: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High: 83-89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Very mild. Low: 67-72.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, humid. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 82-90.

(WBNG)

Thursday Night: Showers early before clearing late. Low: 66-73.

Friday: Remain hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Heat values in the mid-90s. High: 91. Low: 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny and scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 81. Low: 58.

Sunday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. Not as humid. High: 74. Low: 54.

Monday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. High: 76. Low: 55.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High: 78. Low: 57.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be hot and humid across the Southern Tier, with temperatures climbing to the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies. Dew points will be nearing the mid-60s. Overnight will see partly cloudy skies, and very mild temperatures, with lows only dropping into the upper-60s.

A strong shortwave will move across the region Thursday mid-morning throughout the afternoon. This will lead to some strong storms, with the potential of severe storms. As of right now, the region is under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather, with wind and hail the biggest threats, although there is a non-zero chance of a tornado in Delaware County. It will remain hot and muggy Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Friday is looking dry, but very hot and humid, with highs reaching the low-90s and dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s. Heat indices could be in the mid-to-upper 90s.

A front starts to pass through Friday night into Saturday, setting off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much more seasonable, with highs in the low-80s. A ridge will build in overhead starting Sunday and lasting into the start of next week. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs for all three days in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.