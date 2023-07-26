LUMA Festival looking for volunteers

Summer Escapes LUMA Fest
Summer Escapes LUMA Fest(WBNG)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - We’re still over a month away from the 2023 LUMA Projection Arts Festival and organizers are looking for volunteers.

You can sign up to be a street volunteer or be a part of the tech team, pyro team, and Tyvek team.

In 2019, more than 50,000 people came to Downtown Binghamton for the festival, and with the pandemic now in the past, organizers say they need as much help as they can get.

“I think most people don’t realize we need help with everything,” said Production Director Jason Varner. “LUMA is a community-based project, it takes hundreds of people from local government all the way down to street level. We need people handing out maps, information flyers.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, email volunteers at lumaarts.org or call Jason Varner at 917-399-6055.

LUMA Fest will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

