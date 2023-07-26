Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers in Whitney Point and Harpursville

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Meals on Wheels organization is in need of volunteers, specifically in the Whitney Point and Harpursville areas. The Broome County Office for Aging Meals on Wheels Coordinator, Rebecca Morales, said they tend to struggle to find volunteers in rural areas.

“We do have a lot of really dedicated faithful volunteers, but it is a little harder to get volunteers out in our rural areas, specifically Whitney Point and Harpursville,” said Morales.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are crucial to serve a hot meal to the homebound older adult population. They are in need of volunteers from the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers can do one day every week or more and they also have flexible schedules.

They also offer mileage reimbursements, which is something they will discuss with the potential volunteer.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can call the office at 607-778-6206 or stop by the office. The office is located at Tabernacle Church 83 Main St. Binghamton.

“When our volunteers go out to deliver meals, they’re delivering to our neighbors, you know, they’re delivering to their own community members,” said Morales. “They are helping their own local seniors stay healthy, independent.”

