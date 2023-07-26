Motorcycle vs car crash on I-88 shuts down lane near Port Crane

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a car and motorcycle crash on Route 88 Westbound between exits 2 and 3 in the area of Port Crane Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

According to 511NY, a lane of traffic has been blocked for the crash, which involves a non-life-threatening injury.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Broome Ambulance and the Port Crane Fire Department responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office is the lead investigator in the crash.

Other details could not be confirmed.

