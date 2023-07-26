Police: Man shot in back in Binghamton

By Mikayla Carney
Jul. 26, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said one person was shot in the city’s First Ward Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to 34 North St. around 6:40 a.m. after a man was reported shot. When police officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a 58-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent non-life-threatening surgery.

Binghamton Police were unable to provide a description of a suspect but said they believe the shooting is not a random act. The shooting took place at the victim’s residence.

The police department noted that the location has recently received lockdown warnings from the city.

Lockdown warnings are applied through a point value system for properties regarding activities that are deemed a nuisance. The more heinous a crime, the higher the point value. If a property accrues 12 or more points within a six-month period or 18 and more within a 12-month period, it will be considered a public nuisance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

