Structure burnt to the ground after fire in Tioga County

Structure fire in Lockwood
Structure fire in Lockwood(Luke Meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lockwood (WBNG) - At 11:50 p.m. a 12 News crew was on the scene of a structure fire in Lockwood.

This was near the corner of Ridge Rd. and Ellison Rd.

When our crew arrived at the scene, the structure was already destroyed, but smoke was still heavy.

Lockwood Fire and Waverly Fire were both on the scene, as well as an ambulance, but could not give any additional information.

This is a developing story so stay with us online and on-air for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning strike in Madison County claims life of roofer
Girl, 10, opens Waverly’s only shaved ice business
Sheriff announces arrests for contraband, breaking items at Broome County jail
Several agencies help put out fire in West Corners
Road closure notice for Johnson City

Latest News

Summer Escapes LUMA Fest
LUMA Festival looking for volunteers
Meals on Wheels volunteers delivering lunch.
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers in Whitney Point and Harpursville
Greater Binghamton Airport
Greater Binghamton Airport sees recent demolition, future construction
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers at Whitney Point and Harpursville