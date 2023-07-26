Structure burnt to the ground after fire in Tioga County

Lockwood (WBNG) - At 11:50 p.m. a 12 News crew was on the scene of a structure fire in Lockwood.

This was near the corner of Ridge Rd. and Ellison Rd.

When our crew arrived at the scene, the structure was already destroyed, but smoke was still heavy.

Lockwood Fire and Waverly Fire were both on the scene, as well as an ambulance, but could not give any additional information.

This is a developing story so stay with us online and on-air for any updates.

