SUNY Morrisville athletics debuts new black turf field

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The new turf field at SUNY Morrisville is complete, and yes it’s supposed to look like that.

“This is a black field. What did we just do?” said Matt Grawrock.

It’s the first black field in the NCAA, and pretty quickly it was making headlines across the country, and the globe.

“To think that we have this unique moment where people are paying attention to this small regional, agricultural school based in upstate New York, it boggles my mind,” said Grawrock.

The main feedback is that a black field will get too hot to play on, but that’s not the case.

According to research from Penn State University and Brigham Young University, the black part of the turf should only be a couple of degrees hotter than the other colors. On a sunny 79-degree day in Morrisville, the black part of the turf was 98.4 degrees while the white part was 96.8 degrees.

SUNY Morrisville is also located in upstate New York, a place that cools off pretty quickly.

“We looked at what our average temperatures are and looking at September where we’re playing most of our fall sports games our average temperature high is about 65,” said Grawrock.

Now with August just days away, teams are about to start practicing on the new surface.

“The players are excited. They’re going to be the first team that gets on that turf. So I think they’re just excited about being able to have a unique experience. A different experience,” said football head coach Ed Raby.

Then the public will get their first chance to see it in September when games get started.

“I think it’s going to be an absolutely amazing experience that first game so I look forward to it,” said Grawrock.

The official opening is still a couple of weeks away, but the field is already prepared for game time.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.