Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 478 celebrates 103 years!

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 478 was founded 103 years ago. It was named after Richard J. Hoit, the first casualty of World War I from Broome County. The post was founded by Spanish-American War Veterans and World War I veterans.

103 years later, Post 478 strives to be involved in the community and help out in any way they can. The Post Commander, Michael Malinovsky said one of the biggest challenges the post faces right now is the number of members has been down. They used to have over 1000 members but now have around 170.

In order to join you must have your necessary ribbons from combat. The Post is affiliated with AM Vets Post 722 which they are also accepting members.

Malinovsky mentions, his experience at the post has been incredibly remarkable and has made some great memories but he can’t decide which is his favorite.

“The veterans that we’ve helped, there’s a ton of them, there’s not a favorite but everyone that we’ve helped, we’ve helped out the veterans’ apartments over on pine street, we bought them all air conditioners before, we’ve bought them all gift cards and cleaning supplies, we’ve done all kinds of things through opportunities from Broome,” said Malinovsky.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.