Windsor Town Fair makes a 2nd return

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Windsor Town Fair announced its return for the second year in a row. The fair will take place at Klump Park from Aug. 16 to 20.

President of the Windsor Town Fair Amanda Jackson shared her excitement for the fairs return.

“The fair returned after an almost twenty-year hiatus in 2022, and it was a huge success,” said Jackson. “When the decision was made to bring the fair back, we made a commitment to growing it year after year, and we’re doing exactly that in 2023. We are so excited for our community to experience and enjoy everything the fair has to offer!”

This event is designed to be welcoming and inclusive to all. To demonstrate that commitment the fair included “Michaels Sensory Space,” a quiet place for those with sensory needs to help make the event more enjoyable for everyone. Along with that, a breastfeeding station for nursing mothers and babies will be available.

The fair will kick-off at 6 p.m. with stilt performers, bagpipers and Irish dancers. Along with that, a weekend full of games, carnival rides, live music, food and beverage vendors, face painting, a car show, a rodeo and Power Wheels race, fireworks, pony rides and pony pulls.

For more information visit the link.

