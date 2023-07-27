14-year-old Overtime Law for Nurses receives updates

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For more than a decade, the mandatory overtime for nurses’ law has been in effect but, at the beginning of July, some updates have been made.

The updates were put in place to protect nurses and patients from the burnout and exhaustion of working overtime. Senior Human Resources Business Partner at Binghamton UHS General Hospital Gene Swartz said there were two major changes to the law.

“It’s putting more enforcement on it,” Swartz said. “Meaning they have stood up departments responsible for investigating concerns or potential violations and as well as define specific fines and things like that for individuals who potentially violate that law or organizations that violate the law.”

The second change, and possibly the biggest Swartz said, is that it requires the hospital to post notices for employees to know where to go to file a complaint if one of those violations takes place.

As for UHS, nothing is changing for them. Swartz said they have never mandated overtime for nurses and do not intend to do so anytime soon.

The Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer for UHS hospitals, who is also a nurse herself, Peggy Thomas said she believes these new updates will help better protect nurses.

“Any changes that come out to support the profession of nursing is a positive in my mind,” Thomas said. “Nurses at the front line are working incredibly challenging jobs on a day-to-day basis. They do that to support the care that patients need. Being able to provide guard rails in relation to their work environment I feel is really important to protect them and to protect our patients.”

