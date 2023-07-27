3 teens in stolen vehicle lead police on chase

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a New York State Police trooper attempted to make a traffic stop after on a Hyundai Elantra that was reported out of the Syracuse area in Endicott.

Police said the teens were traveling down Nanticoke Avenue before turning down North Street where the traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle failed to comply and continued at accelerated speeds, police said.

The pursuit entered multiple municipalities requiring assistance by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

A stinger was successfully deployed on Interstate 81 near Exit 5 followed by additional stop sticks after the car proceeded down the interstate. Both the stinger and stop sticks are a technique used by officers to deflate tires during a motor vehicle pursuit.

The car came to a halt after all four tires deflated resulting in three juveniles being taken into custody. The two 16-year-olds and 17-year-old from Syracuse were charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. The driver, a 16-year-old, was additionally charged with unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

The apprehended teens were arranged at Youth Part Court.

