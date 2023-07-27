Binghamton Black Bears announce new lease agreement to keep team at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena through 2026-2027

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears are here to stay at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena through the 2026 season, the team announced in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Owner and team president Andreas Johansson announced the agreement with Broome County, citing the area’s love for hockey and rabid fanbase as the main reasons why the team wanted to stay. The Black Bears set a Federal Prospects Hockey League record in attendance with 107,000 fans over the course of the 2022-2023 season.

The Black Bears will open up the 2023-2024 season on October 13 against the Elmira River Sharks.

