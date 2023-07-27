Binghamton may be the next location to add ‘Hometown Heroes’ banners

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - As you walk around downtown Binghamton, there are no Hometown Hero banners lining the streets.

However, over at the Binghamton Vet Center July 26, a presentation was held to go over the concept for the “Greater Binghamton Hometown Heroes” banner campaign and to solicit interested committee members.

“We’re lighting the match to get this project going and we cannot do it alone,” said Binghamton Vet Center Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Jason Davis. “We need the support of our community to muster the strength to complete such an amazing task.”

When it comes to embarking on the journey, the planning committee is to be involved with local government officials, the Broome County Historical Society, the local Veterans Services office, local businesses and volunteers.

“Once we get all of that information together and we have a proposal, we’re going to go to the City of Binghamton around Sept. 15 and get final approval to roll forward with the application process,” said Davis.

The next step would be Phase Two, which would involve ordering historical and recent veteran banners. If all goes according to plan, Broome County residents would start to see physical changes in November with the closing of Phase Three.

“Ultimately, we want to have a kick-off event on November 11, which is Veterans Day of this year,” said Davis. “We don’t want to have every single veteran banner up by then, but we want to at least have a few banners put up.”

Local veterans are getting excited with conversations starting regarding a proposed project to honor their own, including those at VFW 478 in Binghamton.

“Remind people we’re here,” said Post 478 Commander Michael Malinovsky. “There’s a lot of veterans that need help and they’re in distress. Don’t let them forget about us and that will certainly help.”

“I travel down through Pennsylvania a lot and I see posters in all the small towns down there,” said Korean War & Vietnam War Veteran Rick Lamoreaux. “I think it’s a good idea to honor most of them that aren’t here anymore.”

This is currently a proposed project not yet formally approved by the City of Binghamton. If approved, banners will have a picture, full name, branch of service and time of service. The deadline to mail in payment, application and picture is to be determined.

