Binghamton seeks input about Parlor City Commons restoration

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton is looking for public input on restorations for the Parlor City Commons.

The survey can be found at this link. The city is asking the public on ideas for future uses of the space and more. The deadline to complete the survey is Aug. 18.

The Parlor City Commons is located between Hawley Street and Washington Street. It was reconstructed from an alleyway four decades ago Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the space now needs revitalization.

“Parlor City Commons is a premier public space in the heart of downtown Binghamton, but it’s been underutilized and in disrepair for years,” said Kraham. “This project will reimagine the space with new lighting, landscaping and infrastructure upgrades to make it safer and more attractive. Input from residents and nearby downtown businesses will drive the design, so I encourage the public and other stakeholders to participate.”

Restoration efforts for the area were announced in the 2023 Budget Address.

There will be public meetings on the restoration project. The first will be held on Aug. 15 at Strange Brew Cafe at 137 Washington St. from 5 to 7 p.m. It will have a drop-in format with opportunities for the public to learn about the project and provide feedback.

Details about the second meeting were not immediately revealed.

