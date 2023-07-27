Binghamton softball’s Akira Kopec spends summer with USA women’s baseball team

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton University softball shortstop Akira Kopec spent her summer playing a different sport: baseball. As she played for the USA national women’s team.

Kopec was one of just 35 athletes in the nation selected to the USA Women’s baseball team, attending the training camp in Phoenix. She was ultimately dropped from the final 20-player roster, but receiving the chance to play the sport she grew up playing was a dream come true for her.

“It was an amazing experience,” Kopec said. “I played baseball all my life up until I was about 15 years old. So when I saw the opportunity to go compete playing baseball with a bunch of women, I was super excited and jumped at the opportunity.”

