Change Makers: Remembering longtime community activist Billie Anderson

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On July 23, Billie Anderson, a longtime community activist, died. She left a trailblazing legacy that will never be forgotten.

“Billie didn’t knock on doors politely and calmly,” said Tina Archie, who grew up with the Anderson children. “Billie had this way of kicking doors open. When Billie spoke, everybody listened.”

That’s how friends and family said they will remember Anderson.

Born the youngest of nine in South Carolina in 1932, around age 12, her family moved to Binghamton with hopes of a better life but were met with continued racism.

What followed was a life of advocacy, speaking out against racism and inequality in employment, criminal justice and education began.

“I am so enamored and in awe of all that she has done,” said the oldest daughter of Anderson, Roxanne Graham. “I’m sitting here now writing things and I say ‘My God Mom, when did you sleep.’”

Anderson and her husband had six children. Graham said their mother instilled the importance of involvement in your community at an early age.

“We all have that spirit of my mother,” said Graham. “Reflecting back on growing up and where we are as adults, we all have taken on my mom’s spirit of helping the community.”

Brenda Brown said Anderson was the first person to welcome her when she moved to the area and taught her a lesson she will not forget.

“You may criticize me, I may not do it the way you want to do it, but I’m going to do it because I want to make a difference,” said Brown quoting Anderson.

Tina Archie said she will always remember her fierceness and that she was never afraid.

“Billie had a way of teaching us without even knowing she was teaching us,” said Archie. “I really applaud that about her.”

Anderson was instrumental in the revitalization of the Broome-Tioga NAACP and also founded projects at the local jail amongst other community service projects.

“She would be saying the battle never ends,” said former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. “The union is far from perfect and it’s our responsibility to carry on.”

For decades, Anderson worked at Opportunities for Broome. Long-time co-worker David Duncan said she did anything she could to help those in need.

“To be remembered as a battler,” said Duncan. “When people were in trouble she helped and when organizations needed movement she helped push them.”

Anderson received numerous awards. Vicky Brown, a fellow member of the Broome-Tioga NAACP, said this proves that she was a doer who was a role model to all who knew her.

“I want to remember Billie as a fierce Black woman that never said no to anyone,” said Brown. “She would get up and do it.”

For daughter Roxanne, it’s her mom’s voice in her head telling her to never give up that will live on.

“‘You can do it.’ I remember those words, ‘You can do it,” Roxanne recalled. “I pass that on to my daughter.”

The family said services for Billie Anderson will be held on Aug. 3 at the United Presbyterian Church on Chenango Street. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.