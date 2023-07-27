Chenango County’s annual ‘Lead Walk’ stresses the importance of lead-safety in backyards

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Department of Public Health embarked on its annual “Lead Walk” in May and June to spread awareness about the dangers of lead poisoning.

This year’s topic was gardening and yard safety. Director of Patient Services Heather Miller said that children are more susceptible to lead poisoning as they spend most of their time playing outside, sometimes on bare soil.

“Lead poisoning is a problem particularly for children under six years of age because that’s when they are developing the most,” Miller said. “Their nervous system is still under development and they are more susceptible just because of the hand-mouth behavior that they have.”

Lead is a poisonous metal that can be found in exterior house paints of some homes. As the paint ages and chips, it can fall onto the ground and seep into the soil.

The New York State Attorney General Letitia James recently announced a lawsuit against a Syracuse landlord for failing to address lead-based paint hazards. The lawsuit states that there were 336 violations of lead safety laws at 22 different properties owned by the landlord.

In 1978, the United States banned the use of lead in paint production. However, older homes around the Southern Tier still have lead-based paint. That is why the Lead Walk is here to educate the community about the health risks.

For this year’s walk, 19 staff members gave out 4,492 informative doorknob hangers in Chenango County. They visited 11 towns and villages: Afton, Bainbridge, Greene, Guilford, New Berlin, Norwich, Oxford, Sherburne, Smyrna, South New Berlin and South Otselic.

The department staff walked 239 miles, surpassing their goal of 200 miles. The Lead Walk started in 2012 as a way for staff to get exercise while educating the community. The walk has a different theme each year.

