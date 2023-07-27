‘Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference’ opens new pool on its Binghamton campus

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference has served the community for more than 115 years. Soon, a new pool will be open for kids and families to enjoy this summer.

President of the Children’s Home George Dermody said this pool is about more than just swimming.

“Our responsibility is to take care of the children who are entrusted to us,” Dermody said. “That is to care for them holistically. And certainly, we want to create opportunities for them to enjoy being children, to grow and develop and to grow lifelong habits that will help them.”

He said the pool could also help with coping skills along with teaching basic swimming skills. For the time being, the campus has provided children with a blow-up water slide for gym class, but Dermody said it’s just not the same.

This is not the first time there was a pool on the residential campus, Dermody said when staff went to re-open the pool last season, they realized it was broken beyond repair.

“In this exact same spot this pool was in existence for 52 years,” Dermody said. “When it opens it is open seven days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day.”

Dermody said he is excited to have the new pool up and running, but they are in need of lifeguards. He said he is aware of the lifeguard shortage but hopes if someone finds the Children’s Home a right fit for them, he hopes they join the team.

