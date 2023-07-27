‘Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference’ opens new pool on its Binghamton campus

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference has served the community for more than 115 years. Soon, a new pool will be open for kids and families to enjoy this summer.

President of the Children’s Home George Dermody said this pool is about more than just swimming.

“Our responsibility is to take care of the children who are entrusted to us,” Dermody said. “That is to care for them holistically. And certainly, we want to create opportunities for them to enjoy being children, to grow and develop and to grow lifelong habits that will help them.”

He said the pool could also help with coping skills along with teaching basic swimming skills. For the time being, the campus has provided children with a blow-up water slide for gym class, but Dermody said it’s just not the same.

This is not the first time there was a pool on the residential campus, Dermody said when staff went to re-open the pool last season, they realized it was broken beyond repair.

“In this exact same spot this pool was in existence for 52 years,” Dermody said. “When it opens it is open seven days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day.”

Dermody said he is excited to have the new pool up and running, but they are in need of lifeguards. He said he is aware of the lifeguard shortage but hopes if someone finds the Children’s Home a right fit for them, he hopes they join the team.

For more information, check it out here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers minor injuries after truck and motorcycle crash
Police: Man shot in back in Binghamton
Police: Man shot in back in Binghamton
Structure fire in Lockwood
Structure burnt to the ground after fire in Tioga County
No injuries reported in Vestal house fire
Wolfe Park opens with renovations for 1st time since Summer 2021

Latest News

Fundraiser for student athletes being held at Union-Endicott High School
Presentation was July 26 at the Binghamton Vet Center.
Binghamton may be the next location to add ‘Hometown Heroes’ banners
Binghamton softball’s Akira Kopec spends summer with USA women’s baseball team
Broome County Fair
WATCH: The 148th annual Broome County Fair