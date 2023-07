(WBNG) -- The non-profit organization “Every Cats Dream” is putting on two events this weekend.

On Saturday, the “Kitten Purr-Looza” at the Vestal Public Library from 11 to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the organization will be hosting a “Purrrfect Divas Drag Show” with doors opening at 1 p.m. in the Boho Comedy Club located inside the Binghamton Double Tree.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.