Former Binghamton Mayor says ‘Stadium 138′ beer garden should be completed by fall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Construction on “Stadium 138,” a new beer garden-style bar in downtown Binghamton, is officially underway.

The new business, which is owned by former Binghamton Mayor Rich David, is expected to be open by late summer or early fall. The business will be located at 138 Washington St.

David said the building is prefabricated and will be installed in the empty lot at 138 Washington St. As of July 26, work on the foundation of the structure is ongoing. The former mayor said it will take a couple of weeks to be complete before the prefab structure is put in place and interior work on the bar is done.

“I wanted to take this property, which I think is one of the last remaining spots on Washington Street, which is a great street downtown,” Davis said. “I wanted to make a positive investment.”

David owned the spot at 138 Washington St. for 15 years. He purchased it in 2009 for $50,000. He noted that the new business will create jobs.

Additionally, David said by utilizing the property, the new business would help clean up the blight in the city. Combating urban decay was one of David’s missions during his time as the mayor of Binghamton.

David said he hopes his business will add to the momentum and energy of downtown.

The city approved the construction of Stadium 138 in February 2023.

