(WBNG) -- Volunteer’s from “I Am She” Connect is hosting a community clean-up day to help clean the neighborhoods of Endicott.

The event will take place on Aug. 12. at the Union Endicott High School starting at 9:45 a.m. Maps and supplies will be distributed.

