New York Attorney General sues Syracuse landlord for not addressing lead-based paint hazards

Lead Paint
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against a Syracuse landlord for failing to properly address lead-based paint hazards.

The lawsuit, which was co-filed by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, claims William D’Angelo and his company Marpat, LLC violated nearly two dozen rental properties in the city.

The lawsuit said there were 336 violations of lead safety laws at 22 different properties owned by D’Angelo over the last seven years. Additionally, the lawsuit claims at least 15 children were poisoned by the lead while living at the properties.

James, McMahon and Walsh demand D’Angelo pays thousands in restitution to the families that were affected among other penalties.

“William D’Angelo violated more than our lead safety laws — he violated tenants’ trust and put families in danger,” said James in a news release. “I will continue to fight to protect our children from lead poisoning by holding neglectful landlords accountable for their roles in exacerbating this public health crisis.”

