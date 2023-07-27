Potential severe storms today

Today: Partial sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe. Chance of rain 60%. High: 78-88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Muggy Low: 62-69.

Friday: Remain hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Heat values in the mid-90s. High: 86-93.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low: 66-73.

Saturday: Partly sunny and scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 79. Low: 59.

Sunday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. Not as humid. High: 75. Low: 53.

Monday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. High: 76. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Slight chance of showers. High: 75. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds. High: 79. Low: 60.

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered storms will push across the area today as an upper-level disturbance moves overhead. There is still a bit of uncertainty as to temperatures and the risk of severe storms. Recent guidance has shown an increase in cloud cover, which will hamper very warm temperatures and slow the development of storms. However, even just a few hours of sun will be enough to warm up the atmosphere just enough to create instability and the risk of severe storms, with high winds and heavy rainfall being the primary risk. Highs will range anywhere from the upper-70s if clouds hold on, to the upper-80s if we see enough sunshine. The disturbance moves out, leading to clear skies, albeit with very muggy conditions, as lows will only fall into the mid-60s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the month, with highs in the low-90s with very humid conditions and mostly sunny skies. Dew points will be the upper-60s to low-70s, making it feel like the mid-90s in some spots. The record high Friday is 89, which was set back in 1964. Friday night will remain muggy, but clouds will increase ahead of a cold front, giving us the chance of some showers. Lows will be near 70.

Saturday features showers and thunderstorms, although the timing is still unknown. Highs will be in the upper-70s. After Saturday, we are looking at a ridge building in, allowing for dry conditions and plenty of sunshine, with much cooler temperatures. Sunday through Tuesday will see highs in the mid-70s with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will also see plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper-70s.

