A quick shot of heat arrives soon

Tonight: Showers end. Partly to mostly cloudy and very muggy. Areas of fog. Low: 65-71

Friday: Hot and humid. Feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s are possible in some areas. High: 87-92

Friday Night: Partly cloudy early. Clouds increase. Low: 66-72

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are expected tonight, aside from perhaps some locally thick fog. Showers will end and lows stay in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s and this is why the Heat Advisory is in effect from 12pm to 8pm. Lows into Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday a cold front will cross the area. The chance of rain and possibly some storms is 80%. Even though the front passes later in the day, it will remain muggy until late at night. Highs will be around 80.

Cooler, less humid air arrives Sunday and highs fall back into the 70s through a good chunk of next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.