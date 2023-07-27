Suspect in West Corners shooting pleads guilty to all charges

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One of the three men arrested in July 2022 for gunfire in West Corners has pleaded guilty to charges in Broome County Court Thursday.

Keith Harris was indicted on an attempted murder charge, attempted assault charges in the first and second degree and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The sentencing date for Harris is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2023.

The shooting occurred on Carl Street in the West Corners. In the ordeal, a victim was shot in the chest and received non-life-threatening injuries.

