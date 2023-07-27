3 Good Shepherd Village residents honored in statewide senior art show

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A traveling art show by Leading Age NY has made its way to Good Shepherd Village at Endwell, including the work of three residents.

Honoree Ray Hunt said he developed a passion for photography in retirement as it gets him outdoors in the community.

“I’m a photographer and my picture was taken at Aqua-Terra Park in Binghamton,” said Hunt. “I like to go to the park in the spring because the wobblers migrate in and later on you can get the dragonflies and you can take pictures of the dragonflies.”

Also honored was James Mullen, a former art professor at SUNY Oneonta, who has recently been specializing in miniature-sized prints. He said his piece selected for the show holds a special meaning.

“I’ve been doing a lot of prints of sunflowers in honor of Ukraine recently,” said Mullen. “I decided to send one of my miniature prints to this exhibition.”

Laurice Burke was selected as best of show out of 70 pieces by artists from all over the state. Her winning painting is based on a photograph of Bridal Veil Falls.

“It was fun because I added color to it,” said Burke. “It was just kind of black and white so I added some chartreuse bushes and the blue sky.”

Burke, a retired high school art teacher, said retirement has allowed her to have much more time to focus on her personal artwork.

The traveling art show is open to the public and will remain at Good Shepherd Village until Aug. 9.

