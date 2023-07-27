3 Good Shepherd Village residents honored in statewide senior art show

Laurice Burke's painting which won Best of Show
Laurice Burke's painting which won Best of Show(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A traveling art show by Leading Age NY has made its way to Good Shepherd Village at Endwell, including the work of three residents.

Honoree Ray Hunt said he developed a passion for photography in retirement as it gets him outdoors in the community.

“I’m a photographer and my picture was taken at Aqua-Terra Park in Binghamton,” said Hunt. “I like to go to the park in the spring because the wobblers migrate in and later on you can get the dragonflies and you can take pictures of the dragonflies.”

Also honored was James Mullen, a former art professor at SUNY Oneonta, who has recently been specializing in miniature-sized prints. He said his piece selected for the show holds a special meaning.

“I’ve been doing a lot of prints of sunflowers in honor of Ukraine recently,” said Mullen. “I decided to send one of my miniature prints to this exhibition.”

Laurice Burke was selected as best of show out of 70 pieces by artists from all over the state. Her winning painting is based on a photograph of Bridal Veil Falls.

“It was fun because I added color to it,” said Burke. “It was just kind of black and white so I added some chartreuse bushes and the blue sky.”

Burke, a retired high school art teacher, said retirement has allowed her to have much more time to focus on her personal artwork.

The traveling art show is open to the public and will remain at Good Shepherd Village until Aug. 9.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers minor injuries after truck and motorcycle crash
Police: Man shot in back in Binghamton
Police: Man shot in back in Binghamton
Structure fire in Lockwood
Structure burnt to the ground after fire in Tioga County
No injuries reported in Vestal house fire
Windsor Town Fair makes a 2nd return

Latest News

Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 Millon.
Chenango County’s annual ‘Lead Walk’ stresses the importance of lead-safety in backyards
New York Attorney General sues Syracuse landlord for not addressing lead-based paint hazards
Binghamton seeks input about Parlor City Commons restoration