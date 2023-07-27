Traffic alert: Pickup truck fire shuts down section of I-81

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTLE CREEK (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a pickup truck fire on I-81 Northbound near Castle Creek Thursday afternoon.

According to 511NY, all lanes of I-81 Northbound between Exit 7 and Exit 8 are blocked. For more information about the lane closure, follow this link.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

