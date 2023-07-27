Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 million

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) -- As part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s NY Forward Funds, the Village of Waverly was awarded $4.5 million in efforts to develop a downtown strategic investment plan which will help advance the community’s vision for revitalization.

Mayor Andrew Aronstam said they have extended the application due until Aug. 15, 2023. While you must sign up, approval is not guaranteed.

“We look at the projects and say which one fits the criteria that deem most important,” said Aronstam. “Once those have been established, we rank them and we decide which of the programs that we would like to see implemented and at that point those programs go to New York State for approval and they have the final say.”

To fill out the application follow this link.

