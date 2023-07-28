Artist in Vestal channels pain from his past into creating beautiful paintings and murals

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Stephen Whitman wasn’t always a painter, but art came into his life unexpectedly and became his savior.

“Seven years ago I was not an artist,” Whitman said. “I was actually homeless, down on my luck making minimum wage on a job, only $100 a week.”

Whitman decided to take some art classes at Stilettos Art Studio and found his love for painting. He became an intern and eventually married Rebecca Whitman, who he picked up painting tips from. Soon enough, Whitman was using art as a way to express the hardships and pain he had experienced throughout his life.

“I was on the other end of the belt many thousands of times and that’s how I came up,” Whitman said. “I came up in the system. I came up discharged. Everywhere that I went, everybody got rid of me.”

Whitman has experienced tremendous loss in his life. He shared that the pain he felt when he lost one sister to addiction and the other to a tragic car accident was unbearable. However, art was there for him through it all.

“I really became heavy on the bottle through her death, but I still somehow managed art,” Whitman said.

Whitman is a recovering alcoholic and has been sober for 470 days. One of his main goals as an artist is to create “Art for Addiction,” an art rehabilitation program for those who are struggling with drug and alcohol use.

“I feel that even with people who are on drugs now and drinking now, I understand that those people might have upset you, hurt you or made you angry,” Whitman said. “People say they never change, but I did.”

Whitman is also an up-and-coming muralist and has been working on a giant galaxy mural in Corning. Whitman wants to continue creating.

“There are so many things I want to create,” Whitman said. “When an artist creates a painting you got to understand there have already been one million art pieces created, and we only have so much time to show you one that we picked out of all the other things, so that’s a very special art piece.”

