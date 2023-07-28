‘Boris-the-Skeleton’ seeking school supply donations; you can help

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Boris-the-Skeleton decided to do a school supply drive this year once again.

The non-profit said if it gets enough donations, it may be able to donate to more than one school. It created a Walmart list, Target list and Amazon list. These links go directly to the wishlists created by Boris-the-Skeleton.

“We know there’s a lot of kids in our community that can’t afford school supplies and so to take that burden off them and their families is wonderful,” said Co-Founder of Boris-the-Skeleton Samantha Dallaverde. “We can help them out and give back to our local community.”

If you order items from the non-profit’s Amazon wishlist, it gets shipped directly to the house. If you order it from Walmart or Target, you will have to drop it off at 2309 Country Club Rd. in Endwell. They would also like to try and collect as many new backpacks as possible.

Last year, Boris-the-Skeleton was able to fundraise more than $2,100 for Horace Mann Elementary and donate enough school supplies to the entire school.

“We had such amazing success last year being able to award their school all their school supplies for the whole year,” said Dallaverde. “So, we thought we would do it again this year cause last year was a huge success and we want to be able to give back to the community that loves Boris so much.”

This year, Boris-the-Skeleton partnered with Texas Roadhouse. The restaurant donated vouchers for everyone who donates. They have free appetizer vouchers and free kids’ meal vouchers per donation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.