Chenango SPCA offering cheaper adoptions for the rest of July

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Chenango SPCA is participating with the Bissell Empty Shelters Program to provide discounted adoptions for cats and dogs. The program began in early July and ends on the 31. While the program lasts, adoption fees are $50 for dogs and $25 for cats.

Executive Director of Chenango SPCA Patrick McLaughlin, noted that July is a popular month for adoptions.

“We always have more animals coming in than going out,” said McLaughlin. “This [Bissell’s Empty Shelters Program] has been a big help so far and there are just a couple of days left so if anybody wants one, we’ve got plenty of cats and dogs still available.”

The Bissell Pet Foundation donates a portion of the adoption fees to increase adoption rates at shelters around the country and currently will cover part of the adoption fee.

The shelter currently has 128 cats and 20 dogs looking for their forever homes. Although there has been good progress on adoptions, the shelter is still encouraging those looking for furry friends to stop by this weekend.

“You can always come by, we’re right here in Norwich, very centrally located for at least Chenango County,” said McLaughlin. “We also have all of our adoptable animals on our website and if you want to help in some other way, we’re always looking for volunteers, donors even just friends to get the word out.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.