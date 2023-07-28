Endicott’s beloved ‘Cinema Saver’ closes its doors after 30 years

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- For nearly 30 years, the Cinema Saver in Endicott has been filled with community members excited to see the newest movies at a family-owned movie theater. Recently, it announced it will be closing the doors and locking up for the final time.

Starting off as just a two-theater cinema, Owners Amber and Bruce Gregory slowly grew the place to be a three-story cinema and a spot to hold parties of any kind.

“It has been great to be the kind of gathering place for a lot of people in the community and a place to be where they can spend some time and get away from the real world for a little bit,” Bruce Gregory said.

The Gregorys bought the place in 1998 and never thought it would be what it is today. Like many other businesses, it was hit hard by COVID-19, but in a different way.

“It may have started with COVID to some degree which has changed the movie landscape, [streaming] is much quicker,” Bruce Gregory said. “People have changed their habits. That and the cost of goods has really just squeezed us dry.”

Closing down the theater has been tough for everyone, especially the community they have built over the years.

“The other day I was doing my hair and I was answering Facebook messages,” Amber Gregory said. “This one really nice lady posted a picture of herself at Cinema Saver she was like ‘I just went to see Barbie and I cried at the last scene thinking this will be the last time I’m watching a movie at Cinema Saver’ and all of these people started jumping in. They were like ‘Me too, I know how you feel. I cried too, I was there last week.’ I was like, ‘oh gosh you guys are making me cry. ‘”

Over the years, the couple made tons of memories, but when asked what their favorite one was, Amber thought of one right away.

“The kids used to line up and I would be dishing out popcorn,” Amber Gregory said. “I’d see their little faces through the glass, and I’d take the big thing and chuck a thing of popcorn at them, and it would hit the glass and they would be like ‘woah,’ and they would giggle and laugh.”

The Gregorys said the one thing they want to say ti their customers is: “Thank you.”

Cinema Saver was supposed to close up shop on July 27, but due to movie contracts, they are staying open for the rest of the weekend and will officially close their doors one last time on July 30.

The last movies playing at the Cinema Saver are Barbie and Oppenheimer. The business owners are also hosting a sale this weekend where customers can buy theater memorabilia such as the retro neon cinema signs, movie posters, popcorn warmers, benches and more.

