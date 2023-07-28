A few strong storms could form Saturday

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 65-71

Saturday: 90% chance of showers and storms. Any storms could be strong. Still muggy. Turning less humid overnight. High: 78-83

Saturday Night: Turning less humid. Clouds slowly decrease. Low: 54-59

Forecast Discussion:

A very warm and muggy night is on tap. There is a chance of a few showers or storms passing through overnight, but most of the activity comes in Saturday afternoon.

Saturday a cold front will cross the area and bring with it a good chance of rain and possibly some storms. There is uncertainty in the storm setup. Any storms that DO develop could produce damaging wind and torrential downpours possibly leading to localized water issues. The chance of rain and possibly some storms is 90%. Even though the front passes later in the day, it will remain muggy until late at night. Highs will be around 80. A slow decrease in mugginess will develop overnight toward Sunday morning.

Cooler, less humid air arrives Sunday and highs fall back into the 70s through a good chunk of next week. The next chance of rain next week could come later Monday with a weak front dropping in from the north. Tuesday through Thursday should be dry and comfortable.

