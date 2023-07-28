Finding The Good: Turning tragedy into opportunity

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- In November 2016, the Chandler Family saw their Whitney Point home burn to the ground, but Kyla Chandler is taking that tragedy and using it to help others.

Kyla, who was 10-years-old at the time of the fire, was badly burned. She spent a month at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse recovering.

“The house burned down at 3 a.m., my sister woke me up, and my mom was kicking the wall which woke her up,” said Kyla, now 17. “My fingertips up to my back and shoulder were burned I got a lot of skin grafts and it was rough.”

While in the hospital, the community came together to support her and her family.

“Kyla has been through so much since the fire in 2016,” shared Mona Haynes, a family friend. “She overcame so much she doesn’t even realize because she just did what she had to do. We have an amazing community here that helped the family through everything and I just praise God for that. I love my community.”

After this tragedy, Kyla was inspired during her stay at the hospital and turned it into an opportunity to help others.

“I remember when she was [at the hospital] they had therapy dogs come to visit her and that was one of the highlights of her day,” said Haynes. “I think it really helped her a lot.”

Now, six years later, Kyla is a dog trainer who rescued, trained and helped to find loving homes.

“I’ve always really liked dogs,” explained Kyla. “And my dog was actually my service dog for a little while, but they found him, thought he was dead, and threw him over the river, and after that, I really just clicked with dog training. Then I went through another case of dogs that were really abused and left in a kennel and after that, I’ve really just kept rescuing.”

In mid-July, she returned to Whitney Point from Arkansas with 13 dogs for people in the area.

