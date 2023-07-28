Here is how you can stay safe during intense summer heat

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department is reminding residents of how to stay safe from the heat as a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Michael Bender with the Broome County Health Department said if you must go outside try to do so during non-peak sunlight hours. He said you should fo work in the morning or evening hours and avoid working in the afternoon.

He also suggested wearing loose-fitting clothing, protecting your skin with sunscreen, wearing a hat and hydrating with water. Bender added that dehydration is a common concern during intense heat and can lead to heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

The health department also is reminding residents to not leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle during this time.

Bender said making sure you spend time in a place with air conditioning is important. If you do not have air conditioning he suggests going to a public place like a library or a mall to cool off.

