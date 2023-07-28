Hot and steamy to end the week
More severe potential Saturday
**HEAT ADVISORY FOR ENTIRE AREA NOON- 8 PM FRIDAY**
Today: Mostly sunny. Heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s. Very muggy. High: 87-94.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop late. Low: 67-73.
Saturday: Partly sunny and scattered thunderstorms. Some storms might be severe. Chance of rain 90%. High: 77-83.
Saturday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 54-60.
Sunday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. Not as humid. High: 75. Low: 54.
Monday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. High: 74. Low: 53.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High: 75. Low: 51.
Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds. High: 77. Low: 57.
Thursday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 81. Low: 62.
Forecast Discussion:
High pressure builds in for today, allowing for plenty of sunshine. However, with this comes very hot air, leading to temperatures reaching the low-90s. Dew points will be in the upper-60s and low-70s, making it feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s, with localized areas feeling more like the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect starting at noon and expiring at 8 this evening. Clouds will gradually increase during the night, with showers developing late in the night. Lows will be mild, with temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s.
A cold front will cross the region Saturday, setting off scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. The SPC has the eastern portion of the region under a marginal risk for severe storms, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible. High temperatures will peak in the low-80s. Skies will clear overnight, with lows in the mid-50s.
Ridging will begin to form starting Sunday, leading to a dry stretch of weather until Wednesday. Temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s. There are some scattered storm chances on Thursday, but most of the day will remain dry. Highs will be in the low-80s.
