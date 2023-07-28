Senator Gillibrand announces passage of ‘FEND Off Fentanyl’ bill in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) visited Binghamton Friday morning to announce the senate passage of bipartisan legislation to combat fentanyl overdoses in the city.

Gillibrand noted that the majority of illegal fentanyl entering the country is made with precursor materials from China and manufactured in Mexico. The bill, titled “FEND Off Fentanyl,” will empower the federal government to go after cartels bringing drugs into the United States and those producing and shipping the precursor materials.

The bill would also declare the international trafficking of fentanyl, a national emergency, require the president to sanction transnational criminal organizations and drug cartels key members engaged in international fentanyl trafficking, enable the president to use proceeds of forfeited, sanctioned property of fentanyl traffickers to further law enforcement efforts, enhance the ability to enforce sanctions violations, making it more likely that people who defy U.S. law will be caught and prosecuted, require the administration to report to Congress on actions the U.S. government is taking to reduce the international trafficking of fentanyl and related opioids and require the Treasury Department to prioritize fentanyl-related suspicious transactions and include descriptions of drug cartels’ financing actions in Suspicious Activity Reports.

“No community, including Binghamton, has been left untouched by the deadly impacts of silent killers like fentanyl. Just last year, the DEA seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl in New York for more than three times the state’s population,” said Gillibrand. “We have lost far too many lives to fentanyl overdoses and I am committed to working with my colleagues in Congress to keep our communities safe.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined Gillibrand at her news conference and thanked her for the bill.

“Fentanyl traffickers are destroying families and neighborhoods across Upstate New York,” Kraham said. “These new tools will help disrupt the cartels and kingpins flooding our streets with deadly narcotics, and expand federal resources to assist local law enforcement on the front lines of this crisis.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Broome County Director of Public Health Mary McFadden, Binghamton Police Captain David Bidwell, Helio Health Medical Director Dr. Ross Sullivan and NY-NJ HIDTA Drug Intelligence Officer Jim Hawley were also present at her news conference.

