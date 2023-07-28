Tioga County Economic Development and Planning issues updates on DRI project

OWEGO (WBNG) -- In 2018 The Village of Owego was awarded $10M in Downtown Revitalization Initiative money. Due to the pandemic, businesses and property owners weren’t able to move forward with projects.

Economic Development Specialist for Tioga County Economic Development and Planning Megan Schnabl said they have started up construction and have finished most of the projects during the past few months.

there are currently 14 projects going on now and have added 5 more projects since January. Schnabl said the projects are helping them transform the Downtown Owego area.

“Even just the look of the building is becoming more vibrant,” said Schnabl. “With the stabilizing of the buildings, it’s allowing more commercial tenants to move in which means more businesses for our residents to go to, and more opportunities for tourist to stop in our town so it’s great. “

Schnabl said the projects are all expected to be fully completed within the next two years.

