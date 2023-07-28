WBNG says farewell to Anchor Scott Sasina

(WBNG) - After nine years at WBNG, Evening Anchor Scott Sasina is calling it a career.

Scott started at 12 News in 2014 as a videographer, became a reporter in 2015, moved to the morning anchor position in 2016 and then in 2020 moved to the evening anchor desk.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunities WBNG has given me. They took a chance on a young man from Endicott and helped him grow into someone who could bring the nightly news to the community he deeply loves,” said Scott.

In a post on Facebook, Scott said in part...

“I’ve covered almost every type of story you can imagine, gone Live at so many breaking news events, had a ton of fun helping people get their day started with my morning Facebook Lives, and made some wonderful memories with people I can call life-long friends. I was even able to snag a few awards along the way. This job taught me a lot about the world and myself.

You’re probably wondering where I’m going and why I’m leaving...

It was a tough decision, but I’m happy to say I’ve accepted a Communications Manager position at Binghamton University. I’m excited to start this new chapter of my career and bring my news experience and love of journalism to BU.

Some of you may be disappointed in my decision to leave. That’s ok, you’re allowed to be, but you have to understand that this is what’s best for my family right now. I need the make sure I’m providing the best life possible for Katie and Max and this opportunity does that. They matter above all else and if that means giving up the “local celebrity” status, well that’s fine by me.

But this community still means the world to me. I grew up here, I stayed here and now I have a family here. You all supported me and showed unconditional love when Max was born. He was in the hospital for 4 months and your words of encouragement during that time helped Katie and me tremendously. That is something we will never forget and are eternally grateful for.

I love you all and thank you.”

Scott has been recognized for his work in the Southern Tier, receiving six awards from the New York State Broadcasters Association, including Outstanding Spot News, Outstanding Breaking News Coverage, twice for Outstanding Morning Newscasts, and twice for Best Social Media Personality.

Scott would like to thank the Twin Tiers for allowing him to be a part of their lives for almost a decade and watching him grow over the years.

His final broadcast is Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m. on WBNG.

