A look inside the new location for Village of Johnson City municipal offices

VILLAGE OF JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - When it comes to the future of the Village of Johnson City, come next month, the village hall municipal offices will leave Main Street and relocate to 60 Lester Avenue. Then on Brown Street, the public works facility will also move operations to Lester Avenue.

Mayor Martin Meaney said a main reason behind the move for all is because the public works facility was devastated by the floods of 2006 and 2011.

“Since the flood of 2011, we’ve been actively seeking a good spot, a good location for our public works facility,” said Mayor Meaney. “We saw a for sale sign in front of it. We acquired the property through eminent domain.”

Instead of bringing all the operations to Lester Avenue over time, like for village hall, it was decided to make all the changes at once to this multi-building lot.

“It was dated, it was old and it was showing its years,” said Meaney. “It really didn’t set up for all the offices that we have now, so this facility really does. We were able to build it out and it’s quite a state-of-the-art facility.”

The endeavor began September of last year and the goal is to move in during the middle of August.

“August 14th through the 18th that’s the big move from 243 Main St. and Brown Street into the new facility here,” said Meaney.

During the time of the physical move, resident concerns or needs can still be addressed. To make that possible, village hall Covid protocols of the past will make a return for a few days.

“Just because we’re not going to have phones, we’re not going to have servers, the computer system won’t be up,” said Meaney. “If they need a final record, whether a birth certificate or death certificate, they’re going to have to call and make an appointment for that. If they’re coming in to pay any bills, they’re going to have to make an appointment to pay any of the bills.”

The mayor said the Lester Avenue site should be up and running by August 20. Once everyone is settled in, the plan is to have an open house so residents can come through.

